Contrasting of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 47 0.00 N/A 0.68 71.99 Under Armour Inc. 20 2.25 N/A 0.01 1353.57

Table 1 demonstrates Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Under Armour Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Under Armour Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Under Armour Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Under Armour Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Under Armour Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The upside potential is 7.75% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $47. Under Armour Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus price target and a -3.29% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Under Armour Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares and 67.89% of Under Armour Inc. shares. About 0.85% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.56% of Under Armour Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canada Goose Holdings Inc. -3.53% 2.46% -16.93% -18.04% 29.91% 12.47% Under Armour Inc. -4.29% -4.15% -4.68% -8.63% 13.75% 17.19%

For the past year Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Under Armour Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Canada Goose Holdings Inc. beats Under Armour Inc.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.