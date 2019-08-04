Contrasting of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

Since Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 47 0.00 N/A 0.68 68.51 KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.35 N/A 0.34 7.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. KBS Fashion Group Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than KBS Fashion Group Limited, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and KBS Fashion Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 5.45% at a $47 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.85% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 3.31% 17.8% -9.58% -6.08% -15.47% 7.02% KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82%

For the past year Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has 7.02% stronger performance while KBS Fashion Group Limited has -12.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors KBS Fashion Group Limited.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.