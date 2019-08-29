Contrasting of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) and Its Rivals

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has 0.85% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. N/A 46 68.51 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.22 3.50 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 126.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 3.31% 17.8% -9.58% -6.08% -15.47% 7.02% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.