Contrasting of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

We are comparing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.17 N/A -4.80 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.09 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $30.5, with potential upside of 24.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 90.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.