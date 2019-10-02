Contrasting of Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Both Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek Ltd. 9 1.05 19.74M 0.57 17.11 Trio-Tech International 3 0.00 1.89M 0.48 6.94

Table 1 demonstrates Camtek Ltd. and Trio-Tech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Trio-Tech International seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Camtek Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Camtek Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Trio-Tech International, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Camtek Ltd. and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek Ltd. 211,802,575.11% 21.6% 15.8% Trio-Tech International 55,527,807.97% 7.9% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Camtek Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. From a competition point of view, Trio-Tech International has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Camtek Ltd. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Trio-Tech International is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Camtek Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trio-Tech International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Camtek Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.6% of Trio-Tech International are owned by institutional investors. Camtek Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 62.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.12% of Trio-Tech International’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camtek Ltd. -0.41% 13.53% -3.25% 39.49% 16.35% 45.05% Trio-Tech International 3.46% 11.71% 6.03% 14.55% -33.2% 35.77%

For the past year Camtek Ltd. has stronger performance than Trio-Tech International

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors Camtek Ltd. beats Trio-Tech International.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.