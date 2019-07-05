Contrasting of Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) and Its Rivals

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Camtek Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Camtek Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Camtek Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Camtek Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek Ltd. N/A 9 18.07 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Camtek Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Camtek Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.26 2.66

As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 42.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Camtek Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camtek Ltd. -7.91% -12.88% 1.43% 11.92% 12.06% 35.89% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Camtek Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Camtek Ltd. are 3.5 and 2.6. Competitively, Camtek Ltd.’s rivals have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Camtek Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Camtek Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that Camtek Ltd. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Camtek Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Camtek Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Camtek Ltd.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Camtek Ltd.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.