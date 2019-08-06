Contrasting of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

We are comparing Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World Holdings Inc. 13 0.20 N/A -0.36 0.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.09 N/A 0.22 121.95

In table 1 we can see Camping World Holdings Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Camping World Holdings Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21.6% -0.4% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Camping World Holdings Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00

Camping World Holdings Inc. has a 57.41% upside potential and an average target price of $17. On the other hand, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s potential upside is 11.50% and its consensus target price is $28.5. Based on the data given earlier, Camping World Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Camping World Holdings Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 89.7%. Camping World Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camping World Holdings Inc. 5.11% -3.62% -18.84% -15.78% -45.84% 3.46% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17%

For the past year Camping World Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats on 7 of the 10 factors Camping World Holdings Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, repair parts, RV accessories and supplies, and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 137 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World brand in 36 states of the United States; and 2 OvertonÂ’s locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.