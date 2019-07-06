Contrasting of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are two firms in the REIT – Office that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World Holdings Inc. 13 0.22 N/A 0.25 49.44 Equity Commonwealth 32 22.39 N/A 2.30 13.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Camping World Holdings Inc. and Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Camping World Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Camping World Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Equity Commonwealth, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Camping World Holdings Inc. and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World Holdings Inc. 0.00% 42.1% 0.9% Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Camping World Holdings Inc. and Equity Commonwealth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0.00

Camping World Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.99% and an $16.4 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Camping World Holdings Inc. and Equity Commonwealth are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 98.4% respectively. About 0.8% of Camping World Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Equity Commonwealth’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camping World Holdings Inc. -12.07% -16.26% -17.7% -26.96% -41.39% 7.92% Equity Commonwealth 0.98% -1.45% -1.81% 3.89% 11.34% 6.76%

For the past year Camping World Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Equity Commonwealth.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, repair parts, RV accessories and supplies, and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 137 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World brand in 36 states of the United States; and 2 OvertonÂ’s locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.