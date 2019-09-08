Contrasting of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Both Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) compete on a level playing field in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup Company 40 1.69 N/A 2.11 19.56 Beyond Meat Inc. 143 58.78 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Campbell Soup Company and Beyond Meat Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup Company 0.00% 31.4% 2.9% Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Campbell Soup Company is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Beyond Meat Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Beyond Meat Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Campbell Soup Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Campbell Soup Company and Beyond Meat Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup Company 1 4 1 2.17 Beyond Meat Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Campbell Soup Company has a consensus target price of $43.33, and a -3.67% downside potential. On the other hand, Beyond Meat Inc.’s potential downside is -3.54% and its average target price is $149.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Beyond Meat Inc. seems more appealing than Campbell Soup Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Campbell Soup Company and Beyond Meat Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 3.8% respectively. Campbell Soup Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.2% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Campbell Soup Company 2.02% 3.04% 7.88% 18.49% 0.98% 25.31% Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87%

For the past year Campbell Soup Company has weaker performance than Beyond Meat Inc.

Summary

Beyond Meat Inc. beats Campbell Soup Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.