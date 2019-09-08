Contrasting of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cameco Corporation and General Moly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8% General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cameco Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cameco Corporation are 2.6 and 1.7. Competitively, General Moly Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cameco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Moly Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares and 4.6% of General Moly Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year General Moly Inc. has weaker performance than Cameco Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cameco Corporation beats General Moly Inc.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.