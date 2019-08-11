Contrasting of Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN)

This is a contrast between Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust 102 10.17 N/A 1.61 64.34 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.13 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Camden Property Trust and Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5%

Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust and Reven Housing REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$111 is Camden Property Trust’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Camden Property Trust and Reven Housing REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 0.2%. About 1.1% of Camden Property Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.48% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden Property Trust -3.11% -1.02% 3.31% 7.39% 14.89% 17.79% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18%

For the past year Camden Property Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.