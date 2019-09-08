Contrasting of Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

Both Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust 103 10.54 N/A 1.61 64.34 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -18.07 N/A 0.33 25.39

Demonstrates Camden Property Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Camden Property Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Camden Property Trust is presently more expensive than Capstead Mortgage Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Camden Property Trust is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. From a competition point of view, Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Camden Property Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.05% for Camden Property Trust with consensus price target of $111.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Camden Property Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 84.4% respectively. About 1.1% of Camden Property Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden Property Trust -3.11% -1.02% 3.31% 7.39% 14.89% 17.79% Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39%

For the past year Camden Property Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats on 10 of the 10 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.