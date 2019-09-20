Contrasting of Camden National Corporation (CAC) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

We are comparing Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 43 4.21 N/A 3.48 12.86 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.63 N/A 2.01 11.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Camden National Corporation and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Camden National Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Camden National Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Camden National Corporation has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Camden National Corporation and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 62.3%. About 2.4% of Camden National Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77%

For the past year Camden National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Camden National Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.