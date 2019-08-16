Contrasting of Camden National Corporation (CAC) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 44 4.03 N/A 3.48 12.86 Century Bancorp Inc. 83 4.14 N/A 5.10 16.42

Table 1 highlights Camden National Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Century Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Camden National Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Camden National Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Camden National Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Century Bancorp Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Camden National Corporation and Century Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 51.2% respectively. 2.4% are Camden National Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 69.9% are Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Camden National Corporation has stronger performance than Century Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Camden National Corporation.