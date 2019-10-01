Contrasting of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cambrex Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cambrex Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,961,764.21% 12.1% 6.6% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,883,641,083.62% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.55 beta which makes it 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cambrex Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -3.43% and an $57.5 average price target. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 58.15% and its average price target is $6.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.3% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.