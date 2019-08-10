Contrasting of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 39.00 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Cambrex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Cambrex Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -18.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.