Contrasting of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.86 N/A 2.30 19.05 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5372.43 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cambrex Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 5.11%. Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 94.66%. Based on the data delivered earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.