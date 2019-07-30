Contrasting of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.65 N/A 2.30 19.05 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.36 shows that Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential is 13.24% at a $49 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 246.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.