Contrasting of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

We are comparing Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,933,623.87% 12.1% 6.6% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 147,087,378.64% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cambrex Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential is -3.60% at a $57.5 average target price. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 215.79% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has stronger performance than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.