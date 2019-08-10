Contrasting of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.88 N/A 0.02 600.62 Motorola Solutions Inc. 149 3.99 N/A 5.32 31.17

Table 1 highlights Cambium Networks Corporation and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Motorola Solutions Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cambium Networks Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cambium Networks Corporation and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cambium Networks Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambium Networks Corporation and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cambium Networks Corporation’s average price target is $13.38, while its potential upside is 50.68%. Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $168.5, while its potential downside is -4.42%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cambium Networks Corporation is looking more favorable than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares and 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares. Cambium Networks Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance while Motorola Solutions Inc. has 44.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Cambium Networks Corporation.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.