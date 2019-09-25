Contrasting of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.98 N/A 0.02 600.62 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 26 1.28 N/A 0.62 48.08

In table 1 we can see Cambium Networks Corporation and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cambium Networks Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Liquidity

Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cambium Networks Corporation and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambium Networks Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 34.34% and an $13.38 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation had bearish trend while Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.