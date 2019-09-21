Contrasting of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) and Its Rivals

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Camber Energy Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.50% 108.60% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Camber Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Camber Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

The potential upside of the competitors is 37.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Camber Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Camber Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Camber Energy Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Camber Energy Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Camber Energy Inc.’s competitors have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Camber Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Camber Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Camber Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Camber Energy Inc.’s competitors are 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Camber Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Camber Energy Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.