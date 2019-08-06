Contrasting of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.09 N/A -0.41 0.00 Delek US Holdings Inc. 36 0.29 N/A 6.29 6.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Delek US Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.7% -1.5% Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Delek US Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Delek US Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Delek US Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Delek US Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average price target and a 19.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Delek US Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 0% respectively. 2.1% are Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41% Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51%

For the past year Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.