Contrasting of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.28 N/A 0.97 5.07 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.20 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Callon Petroleum Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP. Delek Logistics Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Callon Petroleum Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Delek Logistics Partners LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Callon Petroleum Company is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Callon Petroleum Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Delek Logistics Partners LP which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Delek Logistics Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Callon Petroleum Company and Delek Logistics Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company’s upside potential currently stands at 105.24% and an $10.57 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has -24.19% weaker performance while Delek Logistics Partners LP has 13.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats on 9 of the 11 factors Callon Petroleum Company.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.