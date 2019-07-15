Contrasting of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Both Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.12 N/A 0.97 8.34 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 5.54 2.26

Demonstrates Callon Petroleum Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Callon Petroleum Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Callon Petroleum Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum Company’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Callon Petroleum Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Callon Petroleum Company has an average target price of $10.57, and a 97.57% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is $17.57, which is potential 65.29% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Callon Petroleum Company appears more favorable than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 3.89% -0.4% 5.29% -34.05% -51.36% 11.16%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company was more bullish than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Callon Petroleum Company beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.