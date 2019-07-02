Contrasting of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

This is a contrast between Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 8 0.84 N/A -0.32 0.00 Radware Ltd. 24 4.81 N/A 0.37 64.68

Demonstrates Calix Inc. and Radware Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Calix Inc. and Radware Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -5.7% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Calix Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Radware Ltd. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Calix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.6% of Calix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.7% of Radware Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Calix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69% Radware Ltd. -2.77% -7.85% 0.04% -1.67% 2.76% 6.52%

For the past year Calix Inc. had bearish trend while Radware Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.