Contrasting of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -0.32 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 32 2.07 N/A 2.72 10.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Calix Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Calix Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Calix Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Calix Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is $34, which is potential 24.63% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calix Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 54.1% respectively. About 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has 28.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year Calix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.