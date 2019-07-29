Contrasting of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Calix Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Calix Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Calix Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.90% -5.70% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Calix Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Calix Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

The peers have a potential upside of 88.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Calix Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -31.69% weaker performance while Calix Inc.’s competitors have 31.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Calix Inc.’s peers have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calix Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Calix Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, Calix Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Calix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Calix Inc.’s rivals beat Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.