Contrasting of Calix Inc. (CALX) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.79 N/A -0.32 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.10 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calix Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Calix Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Calix Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Iteris Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. Its rival Iteris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Iteris Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35% of Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Iteris Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while Iteris Inc. has 45.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Iteris Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.