Contrasting of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Since Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,194,845,360.82% -50.5% -44.8% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $62.75, which is potential 66.58% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 37.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.