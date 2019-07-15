Contrasting of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.80 N/A -1.48 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.