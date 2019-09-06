Contrasting of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 17.6% respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.