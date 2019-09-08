Contrasting of California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Since California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 19 0.16 N/A 5.24 2.92 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see California Resources Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Volatility and Risk

California Resources Corporation is 340.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.4 beta. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

California Resources Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 161.21% at a $26.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year California Resources Corporation was less bearish than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 6 of the 9 factors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.