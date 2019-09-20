Contrasting of California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 18 0.12 N/A 5.24 2.92 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.76 N/A 1.13 13.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of California Resources Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Black Stone Minerals L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. California Resources Corporation is currently more affordable than Black Stone Minerals L.P., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows California Resources Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.4 beta means California Resources Corporation’s volatility is 340.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for California Resources Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of California Resources Corporation is $26.33, with potential upside of 135.30%. Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 61.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares and 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. California Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year California Resources Corporation was more bearish than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats California Resources Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.