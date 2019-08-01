Contrasting of Caleres Inc. (CAL) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

This is a contrast between Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres Inc. 24 0.28 N/A -0.26 0.00 Vera Bradley Inc. 11 0.96 N/A 0.59 19.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Caleres Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3% Vera Bradley Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Caleres Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Vera Bradley Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Caleres Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Vera Bradley Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Vera Bradley Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caleres Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Caleres Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Vera Bradley Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Caleres Inc.’s upside potential is 60.81% at a $30.2 consensus price target. Vera Bradley Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 19.15% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Caleres Inc. is looking more favorable than Vera Bradley Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Caleres Inc. shares and 71.3% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Caleres Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 20.4% are Vera Bradley Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caleres Inc. -6.3% -10.23% -19.65% -34.14% -32.03% -13.91% Vera Bradley Inc. -5.07% -3.14% 25.38% -12.57% 9.82% 33.14%

For the past year Caleres Inc. had bearish trend while Vera Bradley Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vera Bradley Inc. beats Caleres Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. SchollÂ’s Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergalicious, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Vince, Via Spiga, Fergie, RykÃ¤, Allen Edmonds, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt brands. It also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that include Famous.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, AllenEdmonds.com, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, LifeStride.com, ViaSpiga.com, FrancoSarto.com, CarlosShoes.com, FergieShoes.com, and GeorgeBrownBilt.com. In addition, the company designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, it retails menÂ’s apparel, leather goods, and accessories. Caleres, Inc. operates 1,289 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy primarily under the Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Allen Edmonds names. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products. The company sells its products through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment sells Vera Bradley branded products through the companyÂ’s factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, and direct-to-consumer eBay sales, as well as through its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect segment offers Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites and inventory liquidators, and its wholesale customer in Japan. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 113 full-line stores and 46 factory outlet stores. Vera Bradley, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.