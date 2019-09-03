Contrasting of Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) and Its Competitors

As Farm Products company, Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Calavo Growers Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.49% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Calavo Growers Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Calavo Growers Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 8.30% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Calavo Growers Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers Inc. N/A 90 48.86 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Calavo Growers Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Calavo Growers Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.88

The potential upside of the rivals is 13.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Calavo Growers Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calavo Growers Inc. -0.95% -7.69% -6.87% 10.65% -4.39% 21.22% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Calavo Growers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Calavo Growers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Calavo Growers Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. Calavo Growers Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calavo Growers Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Calavo Growers Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Calavo Growers Inc.’s rivals are 25.07% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Dividends

Calavo Growers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Calavo Growers Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Calavo Growers Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.