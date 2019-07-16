Contrasting of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and Its Peers

We are comparing CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CalAmp Corp. has 82% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CalAmp Corp. has 3.83% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has CalAmp Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9.00% 3.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CalAmp Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. N/A 13 19.04 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

CalAmp Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CalAmp Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

CalAmp Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.93%. The competitors have a potential upside of 89.19%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that CalAmp Corp. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CalAmp Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. CalAmp Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that CalAmp Corp. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CalAmp Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CalAmp Corp.’s rivals beat CalAmp Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.