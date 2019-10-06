Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

We are comparing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,128,575,474.37% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 7.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.