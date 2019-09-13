Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.37 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 397.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.