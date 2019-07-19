Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 337.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.25. Competitively Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $21.8, with potential upside of 45.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.