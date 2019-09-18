Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Forty Seven Inc.’s potential upside is 140.32% and its consensus target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 54.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.