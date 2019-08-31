Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.62 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 428.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.