Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|61.62
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 428.02%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
