Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

We are comparing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1957.13 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 395.95% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, which is potential 82.68% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 23.8% respectively. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.