Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Since Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 573.48 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 314.55% at a $12.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.