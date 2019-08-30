Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 421.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.25. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 525.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Caladrius Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 88.1%. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.