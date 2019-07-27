Contrasting of Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) and Its Competitors

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.47% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Caesarstone Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.80% 3.50% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Caesarstone Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone Ltd. N/A 15 21.66 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Caesarstone Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Caesarstone Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Caesarstone Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 45.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Caesarstone Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesarstone Ltd. -0.9% 3.22% -7.63% 5.2% 12.67% 13.25% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Caesarstone Ltd. has weaker performance than Caesarstone Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Caesarstone Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caesarstone Ltd.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Caesarstone Ltd. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Caesarstone Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Caesarstone Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Caesarstone Ltd.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Caesarstone Ltd.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.