Contrasting of Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) and Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) and Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.92 N/A 0.65 21.51 Forterra Inc. 5 0.26 N/A -0.44 0.00

Demonstrates Caesarstone Ltd. and Forterra Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) and Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5% Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Caesarstone Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Forterra Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forterra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Caesarstone Ltd. and Forterra Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Forterra Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Caesarstone Ltd. is $19, with potential upside of 32.13%. Competitively the average price target of Forterra Inc. is $6.75, which is potential 13.64% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Caesarstone Ltd. looks more robust than Forterra Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caesarstone Ltd. and Forterra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42% and 97.5% respectively. 48.76% are Caesarstone Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Forterra Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61% Forterra Inc. -4.97% 25% 39.48% 33.74% -25.37% 72.87%

For the past year Caesarstone Ltd. was less bullish than Forterra Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Caesarstone Ltd. beats Forterra Inc.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.