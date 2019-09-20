Contrasting of CAE Inc. (CAE) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77 United Technologies Corporation 131 1.62 N/A 6.96 19.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CAE Inc. and United Technologies Corporation. United Technologies Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CAE Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CAE Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than United Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3% United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.78 shows that CAE Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Technologies Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CAE Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor United Technologies Corporation's Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CAE Inc. and United Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, United Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 13.94% and its average target price is $155.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of CAE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.2% of United Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of CAE Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92% United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47%

For the past year CAE Inc. has stronger performance than United Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors United Technologies Corporation beats CAE Inc.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.