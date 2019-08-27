Contrasting of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Water Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cadiz Inc. has 78.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Cadiz Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.48% of all Water Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cadiz Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz Inc. 0.00% 34.30% -38.00% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cadiz Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cadiz Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.25

As a group, Water Utilities companies have a potential upside of 31.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cadiz Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadiz Inc. 2.46% -8.46% 6.92% 6.08% -18.34% 5.05% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year Cadiz Inc. has weaker performance than Cadiz Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadiz Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Cadiz Inc.’s rivals have 2.27 and 2.01 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cadiz Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cadiz Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Cadiz Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.28. Competitively, Cadiz Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.33 which is 66.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cadiz Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cadiz Inc.’s competitors beat Cadiz Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.