Contrasting of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU). The two are both Water Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz Inc. 12 0.00 23.67M -1.12 0.00 Aqua America Inc. 60 0.00 N/A 0.88 64.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cadiz Inc. and Aqua America Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz Inc. 191,815,235.01% 34.3% -38% Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Cadiz Inc. shares and 0% of Aqua America Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Cadiz Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadiz Inc. 2.46% -8.46% 6.92% 6.08% -18.34% 5.05% Aqua America Inc. 1.94% 0.86% 5.32% 0% 0% 9.54%

For the past year Cadiz Inc. has weaker performance than Aqua America Inc.

Summary

Aqua America Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cadiz Inc.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.